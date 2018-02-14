Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --Picture it. The pint-sized set outfitted with high-powered foldable binoculars with 8 x 21 magnification that are compact, lightweight, and shockproof thanks to a colorful rubber coating that absorbs impact when dropped. Sounds like a no-brainer for those on the hunt for a well-designed "covert" educational toy. So says an innovative company based in exploration-savvy Colorado named Think Peak Toys. They're the team that's mixed learning with fun to make outdoor activities like bird watching, hunting, and hiking educationally hip for kids. How so? With their newly launched kids binoculars on Amazon designed for both boys and girls. Safari trip, anyone?



Ergonomically designed with a non-slip grip essential for little hands, the binoculars can be focused easily with the turn of the smallest finger. To boot, a better visual field for capturing objects is on tap via a 7.1 viewing angle. This allows the lenses to capture crisp and colorful images with better quality light transmission.



"Because our product is so colorful and easy to use, it doesn't feel like an educational toy. Children feel like they're at play rather than learning while stargazing or traveling. And with this resolution priced under $30, they're an ideal birthday gift," said Ana Silva, founder of Think Peak Toys.



Satisfied customer, Thomas McCroskey adds, "These are serious binoculars. They are intended for small people, 14 years and younger, as the maximum distance between the eyes is small, but this also makes them much lighter than regular adult binoculars. They're well-constructed with reasonably good optics, especially for this price."



For more information visit http://www.thinkpeaktoys.com. To purchase the kids binoculars on Amazon visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077HRXP15.



About Think Peak Toys

Think Peak Toys is located in Fort Collins, Colorado and was founded by outdoor enthusiast and mother of two, Ana Silva to provide the marketplace with children's toys that combine learning and playing.



Contact:

Ana Silva

Founder, Think Peak Toys

970-460-6490

Ana.Silva@ThinkPeakToys.com



Website:

http://www.thinkpeaktoys.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/thinkpeaktoys

http://www.twitter.com/thinkpeaktoys

http://www.instagram.com/thinkpeaktoys

https://www.pinterest.com/thinkpeaktoys/