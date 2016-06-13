Think Space Studio Offers Computer Programing, Coding Classes for Hudson Valley Youth

Tarrytown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --Middle and high school students throughout the Hudson Valley and the greater tri-state area will soon have the opportunity to learn computer programing and a variety of other important computer science skills with the launch of Think Space Studio.



The startup, based in Tarrytown, will begin offering after-school and summer courses in July. Highly skilled and experienced computer programming professionals teach the courses, using an interactive approach that gives students the ability to learn a wide range of skills in a real-world setting.



"We are thrilled to launch Think Space Studio, which will give kids and teens in our area a much-needed resource to learn 21st century skills that are critical in their education and future careers," said Owner Steven Grosmark. "There's currently a big lack of these types of opportunities for this age group in the Hudson Valley outside of the traditional school system. We aim to help young people think critically and gain a strong understanding of important computer science concepts."



Think Space Studio offers several different classes. There's a two-part Intro to Java course that allows students to learn about the basics of programming, such as arrays, branching, functions, loops, syntax and variables. Later on, students gain an understanding of object-oriented programming—building a project or game of their very own.



Also available from Think Space Studio is Intro to Web Development, in which students craft content using HTML5 coding, style it with CSS and add an interactive touch using JavaScript. All content is coded from scratch, allowing students to learn the building blocks of web development.



There's also an HTML5 Game Development course, in which students create web-based games using JavaScript, sprite sheets and animations. The class covers concepts like animation, physics, particle systems, audio and screen management.



"We firmly believe that students learn coding and development skills best when they are able to sit down and build their own projects and games," said Grosmark. "We are looking forward to being able to offer unique opportunities for the young people of the Hudson Valley and beyond."



For more information on Think Space Studio and to learn more about its current course offerings, visit https://thinkspacestudio.com