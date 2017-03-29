Think Space Studio to Offer Summer Coding Camps for Hudson Valley Youth

Tarrytown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2017 --Middle and high school students in the Hudson Valley will have the opportunity to learn some of the most widely used programming languages this summer with two camps offered by Think Space Studio.



The summer camps, located in Tarrytown, include courses on both Java and a combination of JavaScript, CSS and HTML. Both camps run from the end of July to the beginning of August. Students will learn from highly experienced computer programming professionals while creating interactive content of their own.



"Through these summer camps, we are offering young people the opportunity to learn important 21st century skills that will help them be successful in both school and life," said Steven Grosmark, founder of Think Space Studio. "No previous experience in coding is required. We simply aim to help students learn different types of code and use their creativity as they acquire a valuable new skill."



Think Space Studio's introductory Java camp introduces students to the Java language, which has been used to create mobile apps, dynamic websites and even the best-selling game Minecraft. The camp covers many of the topics in Think Space Studio's regular two-part introductory Java course. Students will work on a variety of projects, including looped shapes and matrix arrays. By the end of the camp, students will be able to create their own games, such as re-created versions of classics like Space Invaders or Asteroids.



Students engaged in Think Space Studio's JavaScript and HTML introduction camp will learn how to structure web content, while also receiving instruction on the JavaScript language. They will learn the basics of animation and web interactivity as they create interactive web pieces. And, using a simple text editor, students will code everything from scratch.



"Students at our camps learn coding skills quickly because they are creating their own products," Grosmark said. "They are able to get excited and engaged with what they want to create. These camps are a terrific opportunity for us to give young people across the Hudson Valley access to a valuable educational opportunity that supplements what they are learning during the school year."



About Think Space Studio

Think Space Studio provides introductory and advanced courses in programming, focusing on small, achievable projects that allow students to gain confidence and have fun while they learn key skills.



For more information on Think Space Studio and to learn more about its summer camps and current course offerings, visit https://thinkspacestudio.com.