ThinkLite LLC Celebrates Fourth Inc 5000 Award by Raising over $12,000 for Project Bread

ThinkLite, LLC, www.thinklite.com. ThinkLite, a globally recognized manufacturer and installer of LED lighting solutions, gathered energy and lighting industry leaders, esteemed clients, and vendors to the Boston College Club event this past Thursday. In addition to celebrating ThinkLite's success in the exclusive setting overlooking the Boston skyline on the 36th floor of 100 Federal Street with specialty cocktails and appetizers flowing, attendees had the opportunity to network and contribute to the Project Bread fundraiser.



Project Bread, located in East Boston, is committed to preventing and ending hunger in Massachusetts. They provide access to food for people who are hungry today while working to break the cycle of hunger through advocacy, education, and community action.



Project Bread operates on the support of their corporate sponsors, strategic partners, donors, and individuals to devise, fund, and advocate for solutions that change lives every day. Their annual event Walk for Hunger is held every May 1st and is the longest-running community event in the country that raises awareness about hunger.



"We are humbled to have been able to contribute to such an important cause for the people of Boston that experience food insecurity," says Dinesh Wadhwani, CEO of ThinkLite. "It's heart-warming to see that, with the help of the business community and our employees, we have been able to raise over $12,000 for Project Bread."



ThinkLite has grown exponentially since its start 10 years ago. They are now #2119 on the 2019 Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies with a global footprint in 14 countries. This is ThinkLite's third consecutive appearance on the list, fourth overall, highlighting their commitment to continual growth.



The event, DrinkNite With ThinkLite, was graced by nearly 100 industry friends. Needham Bank Senior VP and Director of Operations, James White was commended for being a valuable ThinkLite partner, having recently completed a lighting upgrade across all their branches and facilities with the ThinkLite technology.



Also, in attendance was Facilities Manager Dennis Parker of Herb Chambers Lexus, highlighting the ease at which ThinkLite converted their Sharon, MA dealership to LED lighting, meeting their high standards at every stage of the project.



ThinkLite's CEO, Dinesh Wadhwani, closed the evening by giving thanks to their dedicated employees who help execute his vision for the company.



About ThinkLite

ThinkLite is the only LED manufacturer that delivers the full 'Manufacture to Installation' value chain. Some consider them the Tesla of lighting. They manufacture proprietary LED technologies, are a national utility incentive expert, provide turn-key installations, and act as the onsite project manager. This end to end capability is a customer journey that very few can provide.

ThinkLite provides no-cost lighting consultations and energy assessments to potential clients and can be reached at inquiry@thinklite.com.