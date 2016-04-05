Thinkwell Group Appoints Former Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Diane Michioka to Vice President of Production

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2016 --Thinkwell Group, a global experience design and production agency specializing in the creation of theme parks, major attractions, live events, and museum exhibits around the world, has announced the appointment of Diane Michioka to Vice President of Production. Michioka is responsible for overseeing Thinkwell's project teams and production departments, as well as supporting external growth opportunities and internal operations management.



"I am incredibly honored and excited to join Thinkwell, an established leader in the experience design and production industry. It's evident that a tremendous amount of care has been taken in developing successful and thriving creative, design, and production teams here while still nurturing the company's unique culture," says Michioka. "I look forward to being a part of this dynamic company and supporting Thinkwell in maintaining its position as a premium global agency."



Michioka brings over 20 years of experience in short and long-term strategic project planning, show producing, and creative team management. Because of her intimate and thorough knowledge of the industry, Michioka will have a key role in assisting the business development team with client relations and proposal development, as well as guiding, strategizing, and improving the overall process for the project teams.



"We are so pleased that Diane has joined Thinkwell and brings with her an immeasurable amount of expertise and experience about our industry," said François Bergeron, Chief Operating & Financial Officer of Thinkwell.



Prior to joining Thinkwell, Michioka worked at Walt Disney Imagineering as the Director of Disneyland Design Studio and as the Manager for Creative Division Planning. In these two positions, Michioka was responsible for managing design and production teams from blue sky development through post-opening, while overseeing schedules, budgets, and staffing. Michioka has also previously worked as a Senior Producer for The Hettema Group, a Show Manager for the Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge at Disney California Adventure Park, and in a variety of other creative and marketing executive roles.



About Thinkwell Group

Founded in 2001, Thinkwell is a global experience design and production agency specializing in the creation and master planning of theme parks, destination resorts, major branded and intellectual property attractions, events & spectaculars, museums & exhibits, expos and live shows around the world. The award-winning company has become a leader in experiential design by bringing a unique holistic approach to every creative engagement, delivering extraordinary results to notable clients over the years, including Fortune 500 companies, movie studios, museums, theme parks and destination resorts. For more information visit http://www.thinkwellgroup.com