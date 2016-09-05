Thinkwell Group Promotes Three Long-Time Employees to Become Principals at the Company

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2016 --Thinkwell Group, a global experience design and production agency specializing in the creation of theme parks, major attractions, live events, and museum exhibits around the world, has announced the appointments of Dave Cobb, Cynthia Sharpe, and Chris Durmick to Principals at Thinkwell. The new designation of Principal is reserved for employees who are industry professionals that have built a robust career within the company and the industry, and have shown exceptional leadership qualities, subject matter expertise, and superior client rapport.



"We are incredibly excited for these three long-time Thinkwell employees to become the first Principals at Thinkwell," said Joe Zenas, CEO of Thinkwell. "Dave, Cynthia, and Chris have been amazing assets to our organization and we couldn't be more proud of their accomplishments, not just here at Thinkwell, but also within our industry."



Dave Cobb, who was formerly the Vice President of Creative Development, has been promoted to Principal, Creative Development and will continue to guide all phases of project development with a focus on story and guest experience. Cynthia Sharpe, formerly Senior Director of Cultural Attractions and Research, has been promoted to Principal, Cultural Attractions & Research, where she will continue to play an integral part in all cultural attractions projects and educational programming for the company's projects. Chris Durmick, formerly Senior Director, Creative Development, has been promoted to Principal, Attractions & Museums and will guide the content and guest experience for projects that range from theme park attractions to museums and exhibitions.



"Dave, Cynthia, and Chris bring a remarkable breadth of knowledge and experience to our company. They are integral members of our creative team and bring an exceptional level of creativity, experience, professionalism and leadership to the projects they lead," said Craig Hanna, Chief Creative Officer, Thinkwell.



