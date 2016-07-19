Thinkwell Group Publishes New White Paper on Augmented Reality, Experience Design, and Pokemon Go

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --Thinkwell Group, a global experience design and production agency specializing in the creation of theme parks, major attractions, live events, and museum exhibits around the world, today announced the publication of a new white paper, "The (Sometimes Dumb) Wisdom of Crowds: Experience Design and Augmented Reality in a Post-Pokémon Go World." This white paper delves into the world of augmented reality games and their possibly enduring affect on location-based entertainment venues across the globe.



As designers of location-based entertainment and educational experiences , Thinkwell has long touted the promise, as well as the challenges, of utilizing technologies such as augmented reality on mobile devices to enhance an experience. Whether the experience is at a theme park, museum, or attraction, mobile devices can add a layer of gamification and interaction for visitors that owners and operators of should be aware of when devising new experiences in physical spaces.



In this new white paper, Thinkwell delves into how designers of real world experiences can not only benefit from applying augmented reality aspects into their venues, but also discusses the positives and negatives of the burgeoning augmented reality movement and what it means for people, places, and experiences. Framed by the "Pokémon Go" phenomenon, this white paper also explores the roots of augmented reality and offers insight into possibly how much this phenomenon will continue to grow, both in the physical and virtual worlds.



To read the white paper in its entirety, visit https://thinkwellgroup.com/white-paper-experience-design-and-augmented-reality-in-post-pokemon-go-world/



