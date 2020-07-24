Third Annual Cultured Meat Symposium Transitions to Online Event

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2020 --SVCMS, LLC, a California based company focused on media and networking surrounding cell-cultured meat and future food technology, announces a conference planned for October 19-21, 2020 to be held online and in a digital format. In previous years, events hosted by the Cultured Meat Symposium included scientists, researchers, key industry experts, investors, and members of the traditional meat, poultry, and seafood industries. Past sponsors of the Cultured Meat Symposium include Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Merck, KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Texture Technologies Corp, Benchling, ORF Genetics, Black & Veatch, Chemometec, and Aleph Farms.



The conference, called the Cultured Meat Symposium 2020 Online (abbreviated as CMS20 Online), is focused on inspiring Silicon Valley high tech investors and entrepreneurs to get involved with cell-cultured meat and future food technologies. The theme for the 2020 event is 'Redefining Meat' highlighting sessions on the topics of Regulation, Automation, Scale, and use of the technology in Outer Space. Cell-cultured meat technology, also referred to as cultivated meat, has been increasingly popular since additional investment in the space and the rise of alternative protein technologies and companies. The Cultured Meat Symposium aims to continue the research and growth of this new food technology sector through media, investments, and events.



SVCMS, LLC has hosted, in conjunction with other groups, a range of organized events focused on these topics. In addition, SVCMS, LLC publishes a short-form podcast that invites industry experts to share their thoughts and ideas on the cell-based meat industry. The podcast is called the "Cultured Meat and Future Food" podcast and can be found on iTunes, Spotify, and other podcast publishing platforms.



