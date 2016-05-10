Third Annual Vintage Bliss Market Returns to Westport Plaza

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Westport Plaza brings more than 80 of the region's best vintage artisans and retro retailers to a one-of-a-kind shopping event this summer.



The third annual Vintage Bliss Market takes over the village at Westport Plaza, Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. Customers can shop for vintage, antique, handmade and repurposed goods from a variety of vendors specially selected for the quality, style and charm of their items.



The market runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. The first 100 attendees on Saturday and the first 50 attendees on Sunday will receive a free tote bag from Westport Plaza. The line for tote bags will start in the front of the plaza near the St. Louis Bread Company. Bags will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m. and they are available for adults and children.



Admission to the Vintage Bliss Market is free.



More than 80 vendors will be selling everything from decorative items, home furnishings and fabrics to jewelry, clothing and art – all created with a vintage aesthetic. Beyond shopping, event activities include live music, prize giveaways, workshops, face painting, balloon art and food and drink from local purveyors and Westport Plaza's restaurants.



Westport Plaza is centrally located at 111 Westport Plaza near the intersection of I-270 and Page Ave. Plenty of free parking is available on the Westport Plaza lots surrounding the Village.



"We are very selective about the quality of retailers and artisans invited to participate in the Vintage Bliss Market," said Emily Lewis of Westport Plaza. "All of the items sold on site are going to fit with the market's vintage theme which is exciting for shoppers who can find so many one-of-a-kind, vintage, antique and repurposed items all in one place."



Live music will entertain shoppers during the market. The band schedule is:



Saturday, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The Gaslight Squares

Saturday, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The Breakfast Boys



To view photos from last year's event, visit http://www.westportstl.com where you also can sign up for the plaza's e-news to stay up to date on events. Be sure to share your own photos of the market on social media using #VintageBliss2016 and #westportstl. Please note this event will take place rain or shine.



For more information about the Vintage Bliss Market, visit http://www.westportstl.com or contact Westport Plaza at 314-576-7100, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.



MEDIA NOTES: For interviews or additional information, contact Mary Hendron or Nancy Milton at Insight PR St. Louis, 314-962-6400 or Insight@InsightRocks.com. Images of the market are available along with the 2016 logo.



About Vintage Bliss

