Third Party Logistics Company Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary

Newfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2018 --RLS Logistics, a third party logistics company, has reached an exciting milestone as the company prepares to celebrate their 50th year anniversary. Originally founded as R. Leo & Son Mushroom Farm in 1968, RLS has transformed itself into one of the leading cold chain logistics providers in the Northeast. The 3rd generation of the Leo family now run the company.



Rosario Leo and his family emigrated from Italy in 1958 for a better life. "Our grandfather taught our father that with hard work, determination and initiative you can achieve the American Dream. Our father, Anthony, instilled in Tony and I that same mentality. That is what allowed us to achieve this milestone and continues to motivate us to this day." remarked Russell Leo, CEO/President, Transportation Group.



Russell and Tony also attribute a huge part to the companies success and longevity through the dedication of RLS's team members, customers and vendors over the last 50 years. "We obviously have not done this on our own. Without our team members, who are the ones truly providing the excellent service our company gives, none of this is possible", stated Tony Leo, CEO/President of the Warehousing Group.



RLS's future is very bright as it continues to expand its service offerings and locations. "While still very young, we hope that someday the 4th generation will be willing and able to continue the legacy started by our grandfather" said Tony.



About RLS Logistics

RLS Logistics, a third generation family-owned and operated 3pl (third party logistics) company, has transformed itself over the years into a leading temperature controlled logistics provider offering transportation solutions, cold storage warehousing, packaging, and distribution services.



For more information visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/.



RLS Logistics

2185 Main Road Newfield, NJ 08344

856-694-2500