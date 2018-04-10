Third Party Logistics Company Partners with the Food Bank of South Jersey

Newfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --RLS Logistics, a cold chain logistics provider, announced its partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey.



"Tony and I wanted to give back to the local community and the Food Bank of South Jersey supplies food to families in need within the communities where we and our team members live" said Russell Leo, CEO/President, Transportation Group. " Our core purpose as a company is to help our team members and their families realize the American Dream, and the Food Bank of South Jersey helps families in need accomplish that dream."



RLS Logistics' first initiative is to volunteer at the FBSJ's 'Stamp out for Hunger.' RLS team members will be volunteering at the Food Bank of South Jersey's Pennsauken location on May 12th to load bags of food into mail trucks. Russell and Tony look forward to future events and getting more involved with the Food Bank of South Jersey.



About The Stamp out for Hunger Food Drive

On May 12, 2018, one of the largest one-day food drives in the nation takes place. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a charitable initiative conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers to make significant donations of food to organizations serving needy persons. If you are interested in volunteering check with your local Food Bank or post office to see how you can help contribute.



About Food Bank of South Jersey

The Food Bank of South Jersey provides food to people in need, delivers health and wellness programs, and designs sustainable solutions to help families improve their lives in Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Salem counties.



About RLS Logistics

RLS Logistics is a third generation family-owned third-party logistics provider (3PL) specializing within the cold chain.The company is a leading frozen & refrigerated temperature-controlled logistics provider offering LTL and TL transportation, cold storage warehousing and e-commerce fulfillment services.



For more information visit http://www.rlslogistics.com



RLS Logistics

2185 Main Road

Newfield, NJ 08344

856-694-2500