Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --The third community symposium, but covering the topic of seniors this year, "Aging in Place" will be held Saturday, August 13, at the Mountain View United Methodist Church.



"The purpose of the symposium is to educate, inform and empower our communities regarding choices in ageing where you love to live, said Dan Nicholson, symposium organizer.



Sara Qualls, Ph.D., Kraemer Family Professor of Aging and Director Aging Center, University of Colorado Colorado Springs is the keynote speaker. "Qualls, is a nationally known author and expert on Aging. She will discuss pathways for decision making on Aging in Place in our homes & communities," Nicholson said.



Key benefits to attending, according to Nicholson. "To understand our choices and create an awareness and action plans to continue to make Teller County one of the ideal places to age in the country."



"Our county is aging at a rate almost double the state of Colorado and the discussion is important to individuals, families and the community," Nicholson said.



The Center for Disease Control defines aging in place as "The ability to live in one's own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level."



"It is a communitarian approach drive(n) by individuals and families not institutions or government," Nicholson said.



The ideal audiences for the symposium are intergenerational. "Where and how we age is a choice we will have to make whether we are 39 or 79."



The symposium on August 13 will include presentations on what the growing "village movement" is about as well as current and future initiatives planned in Woodland park.



Participants will have opportunities to ask questions and interact with speakers throughout the one-day event.



A welcome by Woodland Park Mayor, Neil Levy is also on the agenda.



Sponsoring organization include Park State Bank & Trust, the City of Woodland Park, Teller County Coalition, Golden Bridge Network and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. See complete list of sponsors on the official website.



Speakers and panel members include:



- Dick Elkin, Ph. D., Village to Village Network (tele-video). He will describe the village movement and how it might work in Teller County.



- David Buttery, Woodland Park City Manager. Buttery will discuss city plans and perspectives.



- Experts from community resources will discuss what we do now, and we will do tomorrow to facilitate and enhance aging in place (AIP) in Teller county.



Representatives include:



- Day Break, Adult Day Care Program & Golden Bridge: Paula Levy

- Teller Senior Coalition: Ralph Power, ED

- Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center: -Senior Circle

- A moderated panel discussion. The psychological/spiritual and emotional issues of AIP.



Representatives:



- Paula Levy – psychological (impact on individuals and families – memory loss)

- RoMa Johnson – spiritual (connectedness, life reflection, legacy)

- Kathy Sparnins – (grieving a series of losses)



"The depth of the "agenda' is un-paralleled in Teller County but hopefully the beginning of new initiatives, not the end. The goal is make the day information rich and interactive as possible," said Nicholson.



The symposium will be held in the Mountain View United Methodist Church at 1101 Rampart Range Road, an ideal place to meet. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the symposium will end at 3:00 p.m.



The symposium is free though registration is required. All participants will receive lunch and an informational packet.



Register by August 7, 6 p.m. Call: 719-687-3868 or via the web at: http://www.aging-in-place-symp.com. Indicate name and number attending.



More information can be found online at: http://www.aging-in-place-symp.com



MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND

Contact: The Mountain View United Methodist Church

719-687-3868