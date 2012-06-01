Third Year for "2nd Saturdays" Summer Series -- North Carolina Family Fun on a Budget

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2012 --The North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources will again showcase the Tar Heel State’s culture, heritage and arts with the third year of its popular 2nd Saturdays summer programs. The events this year will take place June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11 at nearly 40 state history museums, art museums and historic sites. Most events are free.



Each 2nd Saturdays program reflects the unique character of the host site, including archaeological history programs at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson in Winnabow (June) and at Town Creek Indian Mound in Mount Gilead (July); the “Herb, Garden and Craft Festival” at Duke Homestead in Durham (June), featuring a variety of herb and craft vendors, 19th-century games for children, and traditional herbal use displays; “Celebrate N.C. Sports” at the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh (June); “2nd Saturdays: African American Heritage Day” at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum near Gibsonville (July); the “Jubilee Music Festival” at Historic Stagville in Durham (June); programs on the War of 1812 at Historic Bath and at the House in the Horseshoe near Sanford (June), and at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City (July); “2nd Saturdays: Civil War Encampment” at Vance Birthplace in Weaverville (August) with the North State Rifles; “Ahoy Pirates!” at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort (August); and a barbershop chorus performance with an ice cream social at the Thomas Wolfe Memorial in Asheville (July).



Many of the sites will offer programs on the American Civil War, on genealogy, and on Southern heritage food, cooking and agriculture. Some have planned craft fairs featuring period-style clothing, artwork and home goods.



A complete list of 2nd Saturdays venues and events is available at http://www.ncdcr.gov/2ndSaturdays.aspxhttp://www.ncdcr.gov/2ndSaturdays.aspx.



In many rural counties the State Historic Site State Historic Site or history museum history museum managed by the Department of Cultural Resources is the main tourist destination. Previous events showed that 2nd Saturdays had higher visitation at sites and generated sales opportunities for artists and vendors.



Partners in the 2nd Saturdays series include “Our State” magazine. Media sponsors include “Carolina Parent,” “Charlotte Parent” and “Piedmont Parent” magazines.