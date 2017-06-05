Thirty Bees Partners with Hosted Payment Solution CloudSwipe

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Thirty bees, the open source e commerce platform based out of Nashville, Tn and Delft, Netherlands, has announced a strategic partnership with hosted payment solution CloudSwipe. By partnering with CloudSwipe thirty bees users gain access to over 170 different payment gateways to use with their e commerce shops. This partnership also helps users solve their PCI compliance issues, since CloudSwipe forms are served from a PCI-DSS compliant server, reducing the website management costs.



CloudSwipe offers some of the most popular gateways in the world, including; Authorize.net, Stripe, First Data, PayPal Payments Pro, Realex, SagePay, and 170 other popular gateways. Having an e commerce site security is always an issue, especially dealing with customer payments and credit card information. Using a PCI compliant system is always a must for handling transactions in the safest possible way. Taking security seriously is always a top priority with thirty bees, especially when choosing companies to partner with.



Adding this many new payments options will give thirty bees merchants more flexibility by having more payment options available to them. At the same time it will help grow the user base of thirty bees by being able to penetrate more countries by having local payment gateways as an option for the shop owners. Co-founder Lesley Paone sums this move up as a "Win, win for both companies" in expanding their reach to new and under-served markets.



thirty bees was founded in late 2016 as a better more stable e commerce choice. The founders Michael Dekker and Lesley Paone have a combined 15 years in the e commerce industry. After seeing the problems that merchants faced with other software they decided to develop a better more stable solution. A solution that worked for merchants and gave them more time focusing on their sales, not the technical aspects of their stores.



To learn more about the thirty bees and CloudSwipe partnership please visit https://thirtybees.com/blog/thirty-bees-1-0-0-released/.



thirty bees is a company founded around one basic principle, listen to its users! We believe with enough community input we can shape our e-commerce platform into the most stable feature-rich Open Source platform in the world.



