This App Makes You Smarter. Find out How.

Winterthur, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2019 --The world is becoming more complex: often, specialized knowledge is needed to understand something or gain the ability to solve a problem. Many people have specific know-how and others could profit from it, but only if this expertise is shared. Instead of letting it go to waste, it would be better to preserve that knowledge and keep sharing it with others. MicroLector has a solution for generating knowledge quickly and enabling others all over the globe to learn it.



With the speed at which new knowledge is being created, it is getting harder and harder to keep up without access to the knowledge of others. It is crucial to find better and more efficient ways to study a new subject or improve and update existing knowledge. And it can be even more important to effectively transmit one's knowledge.



Microlearning means learning in small quick "bite-sized" units. Each lesson or unit should be specially prepared to absorb and repeat knowledge. A lesson should always be short enough to be easily completed without a break, while waiting for the bus or an appointment, for instance.



MicroLector is a free app with an integrated authoring and analyzing tool that creates and updates small learning units in as little time as it takes to go through them. Comprehensive statistics show the learner where they have room for improvement and the system will automatically make recommendations based on their performance.



Other features, such as voice command play, math solve service, cooperative learning, and machine learning enhanced analytics, will improve motivation and enhance each student's performance. The app is optimized for smartphones. Micro lessons can be created directly on a smartphone on the fly.



The MicroLector app has been optimized for the needs of students, teachers, instructors, and parents: numerous micro lessons resident in the app can be readily accessed, such as hundreds of math problems. By automatically sharing the results, the app keeps teachers and/or parents informed of each student's progress. Teachers can also change lessons instantly to better serve the needs of their pupils. Additionally, each user can create micro lessons and share them with the public, a closed group, or keep them private.



Microlearning is also an important approach for continuous education in any type of business while keeping the time and financial investment small. Employees with specialized skills or knowledge can create micro lessons and teach their colleagues about new products and services, as well as answering recurring questions.



The app is currently available for iPhone, iPad and Android.

iPhone, iPad: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/microlector/id1462850247

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microlector.app