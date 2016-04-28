This Bulldog Brings Home the Bacon

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --Meet Royce the Frenchie, Instagram celebridog and newest client of The Dog Agency.
While Royce temporarily considered going into early retirement at his grandma's in the suburbs, it soon became clear that the celebrity life meant celebrity sponsorships, and sponsorships, meant more treats. So, back to the limelight for this frenchie.
Before even turning two, Royce landed gigs with companies like Dollar Shave Club, Affinia Hotels and Bow & Drape.
His piglet-esque smile has appeared in the Huffington Post, OK Magazine, Racked, MarketWatch and many more.
About Royce
Aside from his modeling career, Royce is a full time celebripup at Barkbox and the official office pup for FinTech startup, DriveWealth.
He also has a paw for philanthropy, working with organizations like the Humane Society of NY and Best Friends Animal Society.
Last summer, Royce worked in conjunction with Affinia Hotels to throw a rooftop pawty, where they were able to raise $2,500 for the Humane Society of NY.
Royce has loads of upcoming events and partnerships, and now that he's teamed up with the highly acclaimed Dog Agency, his fans can't wait to see what 2016 has in store for him.
Royce declined to comment for this article but didn't hesitate to drool all over the keyboard.
Please submit all inquiries to: woof@roycethefrenchie.com
Photos by Emmy Park of StylePup