This Discounted Parking Deal Lets You Park in NYC for as Low as $9.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2019 --There is still cheap parking in New York City. On Air Parking, the parking deals site that introduced unbranded parking deals to the market, has announced it has launched nearly a dozen of cheap parking deals scattered all over NYC. These parking deals range from $9.99 per day up to $14.99 per day.



"So far, we've gotten nothing but positive responses for this launch," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our travelers are ecstatic we managed to get them parking this cheap."



"Parking the entire day for only $10? We're proud to be the only company to offer that."



On Air Parking partners with licensed parking providers, selling their parking inventory unbranded. This means motorists only find out the exact location of the parking facility after they make a purchase.



Currently, the San Francisco-based startup has parking deals in Lenox Hill, Hudson Yards, Times Square, and Pennsylvania Station, among others.



To purchase cheap New York parking, visit On Air Parking's city parking deals page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.