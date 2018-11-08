This Little Card Saves Lives

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --The American Society for the Positive Care of Children (ASPCC) is a non-profit organization working to prevent child abuse through positive parenting advocacy and education. To this end, they have created a simple, smart resource to help children and families know where to find help when they need it.



The ASPCC's This Little Card (TLC) Saves Lives campaign provides printed pocket resource cards that include top national hotlines for a variety of needs. These life-saving cards are distributed to law enforcement professionals, counselors, teachers, social workers, and nurses to share with families or children in need.



"We feel it is important to provide a printed card because those who need it most may not have reliable online access during a time of crisis," says Tina McMechen, Acting Executive Director of the ASPCC, who recently delivered TLC cards to staff at Jonesboro Public Schools in Jonesboro, AR. Lindi Wade, Behavior Health Specialist for the District, says she believes the cards are a necessary and valuable intervention, "The information shared on this card allows individuals to have agency resources immediately available. This will be a benefit to the comprehensive care of all of the children we serve."



The ASPCC is encouraging Americans to "Spread some TLC" and help them to reach their goal of circulating 1,000,000 cards in 2019. The cards will be sent at no cost to all organizations committed to distributing them to children and families in need. The TLC cards can also provide a low-cost, high-impact advertising opportunity for potential corporate or organizational sponsors. The American SPCC is currently involved in a pilot program with 15 organizations from across the country to help make data-driven decisions regarding future card design.



"These little pocket cards have the potential to make a tremendous positive impact," says McMechen, "We want them to be a physical reminder that people don't have to live alone on an island of suffering. We want to encourage people to find the strength to leverage the resources that are freely available." For more information about the nonprofit or to make a donation to support the printing and distribution of the cards, visit http://www.americanspcc.org.



About American SPCC

The American Society for the Positive Care of Children is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children today, tomorrow, and in the future. Child safety, health, and welfare are the cornerstones of the organization that's devoted to preventing abuse in all forms though positive parenting advocacy and education initiatives. American SPCC gives a voice to the 'voiceless' – the abused, neglected, bullied, and marginalized children of America. People can connect with the organization on Facebook, Twitter,YouTube, and Instagram.



