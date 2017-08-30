This Slim Wallet Is the Classic Bifold, Reinvented

West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --Teng & Co. is the proud creator of the Slim Bifold Wallet. This wallet builds upon the success of the brand's previous wallets, the Tyni Wallet and the Tyni Bifold. This wallet takes the best of those previous incarnations and combines them into what is arguably the brand's best offering yet.



The Slim Bifold Wallet is made from the highest quality of materials, including genuine Napa leather. It incorporates space for both cards and cash. The cash can be folded in half, leaving one side open for easy access without users having to reveal their entire stash.



In today's modern age, financial data security is a top priority for many consumers, and this wallet delivers in that regard. It includes two RFID-protected card slots and one easy-access slot for cards that don't require as much protection. The fully enclosed interior RFID-protection slot features a pull tab to enable users to access their cards as quickly as possible. The other RFID-protected slot is on the exterior of the wallet.



The Slim Bifold Wallet has a capacity of up to 10 cards and 15 bills. This all comes in an incredibly compact package, measuring 3" x 4.25" x .2" for easy storage in a pocket or purse.



Teng & Co. is currently in the process of finalizing the details of the wallet with the planned manufacturer. The next step is to fund the initial round of production for the Slim Bifold Wallet. To further this goal, Teng & Co. has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.



The investment campaign has a funding goal of $5,000, which it has already surpassed at the time of this release. Teng & Co. will receive all of the money raised when the campaign ends on September 21, as the campaign has already reached its funding goal.



Those who contribute to the campaign will receive thanks from the brand in the form of a series of rewards. Starting at donations of just $20, backers will receive their very own Slim Bifold Wallet. Those that don't make their contribution in time for the early bird discount can get a wallet for $25. Increasing investments will receive multiple wallets. Teng & Co. expects to begin shipping wallets out to customers starting in November 2017.