This SpotHero "Competitor" Is Making Airport Parking Cheaper in Major Airports in the Country

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2019 --On Air Parking is reinventing the way travelers purchase parking online — by selling it unbranded. Unlike the similar parking reservation service of SpotHero, On Air Parking doesn't provide the exact parking location until a reservation is made, and travelers don't seem to mind. With a growing list of partnerships with the best-reviewed parking providers in the country, On Air Parking is able to sell parking deals at more locations in the country. And by selling them unbranded, the company is able to give the deals at dirt cheap prices.



"Travelers are now just realizing that they have other means to get to the airport besides taking public transportation or booking an Uber or Lyft," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray.



"Parking near the airport to save on expensive parking fees is nothing new in concept, but it's such a great 'hack' that more travelers ought to consider it."



Noson, Inc., the parent company of On Air Parking, was established in 2016 by Murray and his co-founder, Brett Harwood, a former chairman of the National Parking Association.



Murray explains that part of the benefit of near-airport parking is that these parking facilities normally provide travelers a complimentary shuttle ride to the airport and back upon return. But to make the deal even better for travelers, On Air Parking negotiated with these parking facilities to offer the deals unbranded so they can be sold at rock-bottom prices.



On Air Parking guarantees the cheapest parking rates online for major airports in the country. For example, the company offers Atlanta Airport parking for only $2.75 a day and Oakland Airport parking for only $6.50 a day. Travelers may also use coupon codes to get additional discounts on their parking reservation. All reservations may be cancelled at any time for free.



"Of course the parking deals we offer have to make sense," said Murray. "They're cheap in price but never cheap in value. For instance, we make sure our partner parking providers are licensed entities so travelers can rest assured their cars are safe. The complimentary shuttles must also run 24/7 to serve our travelers."



While the company started in the airport parking vertical, it has expanded to serve the cruise port parking and city parking market. The company offers Port Everglades parking for only $6.99 a day and Upper East Side parking in New York for only $9.99 a day, among other deals.



"We've been busy preparing for more launches this year," said Murray. "We're excited to make airport parking cheap and easy for more travelers across the country."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.