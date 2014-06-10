This Summer, Texas TOP Publicist, Skyy Lyfe Is Seeking the TOP Interns in Texas for "The 7th OG RON C. R.E.A.L Texas Music Conference"

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2014 --Attention! Volunteers and interns, Skyy Lyfe Entertainment currently has 5 positions for dedicated, self-motivated, hard workers who are interested in expanding their knowledge in the following areas:



Event Coordination

Public Relations

Media

Marketing/Promotions

Modeling

Choreography

Writing/Blogging

Photography

Graphic Designs

Etc.



Selected interns will be responsible for assisting with the planning and preparation for a 6 week campaign on behalf of Texas' largest music conference to date.



"The Og Ron C., R.E.A.L Texas Music Conference" has become a staple for being the longest lasting and most consistent musical event of its kind. This year, it will be taking place on August 8, 9, & 10.



On behalf of Og Ron C., Chop Stars and Gizzle management, Texas TOP celebrity publicist, and "Secretary of State," Seketha "Skyy Lyfe" Wonzer, chooses the most premier venues within the Dallas and Houston target markets to headquarter a series of synchronized specialized themed events that are geared to motivate today's upcoming musicians and other upstarts within the music industry. These events include a series of concerts, forums and panels. Attendees vary locally and nationationally as the conference features keynote presentations by celebrity personalities and industry officials. Selected individuals are well renowned as experts in their respective fields including publicity, marketing, record label a&r, and etc. These tastemakers will be among other exciting and high profile individuals who share knowledge of their experience.



The event is a flagship that brings together a diverse group of experts, practitioners, and personalities that span the spectrum of the music industry. Within a professionally controlled setting, qualified individuals with distinction, address concerns and discuss creative solutions for the challenges facing breaking into and maintaining a stable career in today's entertainment monopoly.



Past esteemed guests include but are not limited to:



DJ OG RON C/Swisha House Records/Gizzle Management/Chopped not slopped

RAP-A-LOT RECORDS

Def Jam Recordings

Maybach MusicGroup

Michael "5000" Watts

Waka Flocka

A-Bay Bay/Anwhat ent./ Bay Bay Kidz Foundation

KiKi J/k104 Street Swag Sunday's

Slim Thug

Dj Smallz

E-Class/J.r Ewing Collection

Chop Stars

Dorrough

D'Lyte Kelly/On air Divas

Block2block Magazine

Source Magazine

Go Dj's

Core Dj's

Dj's and many more!



All inquiries contact Kevin Dozier of the New York branch office (info.kdz.celebritypr@gmail.com)

for an application and information on how to lock your position in by the June 15 deadline.



-Sponsorship inquiries are welcome as well.