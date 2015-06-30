This Summer's Best Mattress Picks Compared by What's the Best Bed

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --For those in search of a new mattress, summer proves a great time to save with several major shopping holidays including upcoming 4th of July sales. Just in time for summer sleep seekers, What's The Best Bed recently published their annual mattress guide and comparison.



Released on June 29, the "Best Mattress Picks of Summer 2015" article includes top values in the innerspring, memory foam and latex categories. Selected mattresses span the range of price levels and brands, highlighting 17 individual beds. For each of the different categories, the comparisons include budget-minded, mid-range and higher-end selections.



What's The Best Bed introduces each mattress type section with basic information on mattress construction, overall pros and cons, and key traits to compare. Top mattress picks are provided in table format for easy viewing, and the guide includes details like coil count, foam density, warranty, price, review scores and more.



From each category, the selected options that WTBB found to deliver the highest owner satisfaction ratings this year included the Zinus Vivon Floret Pillowtop innerspring bed ($999), the Amerisleep Revere memory foam mattress ($1499) and the Astrabeds Harmony organic latex mattress ($2399).



Overall, the selected options range from under $800 to over $3000, encompassing a variety of beds from leading brands like Simmons and Serta as well as discount offerings and popular online brands. What's The Best Bed based selections on specifications, quality, price, and consumer reviews compared to industry averages and to competitors, aiming to include options that were widely available throughout the country.



All of the models compared in the article have average to above-average scores with owners in reviews. Mattress reviews were a key part of the blog's methodology, as they provide insight into factors like comfort, durability, and the customer experience which can otherwise be difficult to gauge.



Interested readers can also find additional guides on researching and comparing mattresses, as well as curated comparisons of deals during major holiday sales.



About WhatsTheBestBed.org

WhatsTheBestBed.org is a mattress blog dedicated to helping shoppers figure out which is the best bed for their needs. Through easy-to-read, informative posts readers can access information on top brands and a variety of mattress types provided by unbiased, knowledgeable sources. From professional assessments and consumer reviews to coverage of the latest mattress industry headlines, the website provides a wealth of resources to consumers researching beds.