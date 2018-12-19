This Tech Accessory Is Actually Made in California

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2018 --GoDonut is a universal, portable stand for smartphones and tablets. It is lightweight, sleek, patented, and proudly made in California. It comes in a variety of colorful flavors: cherry red, licorice black, cobalt blue, hunter green, lime green, grape purple, watermelon pink, lemon yellow, and valencia orange. This gadget allows consumers to enjoy their portable electronics hands-free, at multiple angles, while reading, watching movies, cooking, studying, traveling, or working on projects.



Check out GoDonut online!



The GoDonut team strives to enhance people's lives and relationships with technology, making smartphones and tablets easier to use. Sophia of Las Vegas says, "The GoDonut is life-changing. I am able to multi-task efficiently with my phone while working on projects, cooking for my family, or streaming movies online! It's just as awesome as everybody said!"



Mark, another GoDonut user and student, adds: "I am able to get school work done a lot faster with this lit gadget! My GoDonut makes multi-tasking so much easier and I use it everyday for assignments and sometimes for presentations."



GoDonut is made in the USA and takes pride in their American heritage. While some companies find ways to outsource, GoDonut explores solutions locally. GoDonut Founder & CFO, Nina, says, "Growing up, our moms taught us that a meal is only as good as the ingredients that made it. This same idea fuels our mission of using the finest ingredients!"



The purpose of GoDonut is to create an effortless way to utilize today's technology. The GoDonut team brings this invention to life and is dedicated to their core beliefs of ingenuity, innovation, and hard-work. It is this desire that makes the GoDonut stand one of a kind and allows the company to reach new heights.



Take multi-tasking to the next level and try a GoDonut today! The company will be launching their product at CES Eureka Park Marketplace, Las Vegas, a startup arena that provides a remarkable opportunity to initiate a new product. GoDonut will be featured from January 8th-11th, 2019 at Sands, Hall G-Exhibit #53554—freshly baked to meet your electronic needs and 100% gluten free. Also, check out GoDonut's website for more information at http://www.godonut.com.