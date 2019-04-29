This Unlikely Company Is Stepping Up for the Environment

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2019 --In the fight against climate change, an unlikely company has stepped up to set an example for others in its industry. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that brought travelers Denver International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport parking for $3.90 and $2.75 a day respectively, has announced a new purpose for the company: plant a quarter of a million trees by 2024.



The "Park Once, Plant A Tree" program was officially launched April 22 in partnership with the National Forest Foundation. It is the company's largest green initiative yet.



"For every car we park, we will plant a tree," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We acknowledge the role our parking reservation service plays in producing carbon emissions. That's why we are committed to offset the carbon footprint of our travelers through this tree-planting undertaking."



Murray said On Air Parking aims to become the first carbon negative company in the parking and transportation industry through the Park Once, Plant A Tree program.



About On Air Parking

