This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2019 --It's a good time to be a traveler. This is what San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking wants travelers to feel once they purchase a cheap parking deal. With airports raising their parking fees, On Air Parking has given travelers a new way to save money.



"This is our biggest year yet," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "And we're just getting started. We're getting ready to disrupt city parking very soon."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport parking for $2.75/day



John Glenn Columbus International Airport parking for $3.49/day



Dallas Fort Worth International Airport parking for $3.99/day



These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.