This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (August 12-19 2019)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --Travelers can now pay less for parking in more airports. San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking announced it will continue to launch cheap airport parking deals across the country. Its last launch was for the Tampa International Airport for $4.99/day.



"Our presence in the airport parking vertical is growing at a steady pace," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're excited to disrupt more verticals soon specifically city parking."



In the meantime, here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Denver International Airport for $4.25/day



Baltimore Washington International Airport for $5.75/day



Chicago O'Hare International Airport for $7.99/day



These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.