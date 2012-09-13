Thomas Cook Escorted Tours Offer Enchanting New England Tour at Discount Rates

Preston, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2012 --Thomas Cook Tours is marking the change of seasons with a significant discount on its Enchanting New England tour.



Discounts of up to 35% are available on the scenic tour, which is due to depart London, Heathrow on 8 October 2012. This 11-day escorted tour will transport tour members through one of America’s most scenic regions, with stops in several quaint New England villages on the route from Boston to Maine.



Door-to-door service

Tour members will be collected from their homes by Thomas Cook Tours and taken to London Heathrow for the flight to Boston. After an overnight stay in the town of Plymouth, they’ll then depart on a journey through New England.



Highlights of the scenic tour include



- a sightseeing tour of the historic city of Boston

- a trip to the White Mountains in New Hampshire

- two nights in Lincoln, including a visit to Stowe, the farm founded by the Von Trapp family

- a visit to lake Winnipesaukee

- two nights in the rustic rural town of Kennebunkport and

- a tour of the of the scenic Maine coastline



Bookings still available

With the departure date just weeks away and prices cut by as much as 35%, places on the Enchanting New England tour are going fast. More information on this 11-day escorted tour, including a full tour itinerary, downloadable brochure and details of tour rates, is available directly from the Thomas Cook Escorted Tours web site.



About Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook is one of the world’s oldest tour operators, offering escorted tour services since 1841.