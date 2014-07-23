Thomas H Hart III Joins Bergman to Tackle Mesothelioma Cases

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2014 --Asbestos continues to be a threat to American workers and is the leading cause of occupational cancer today. In fact, asbestos accounts for 54 percent of all occupational cancers, including mesothelioma, according to the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization



Asbestos victims deserve compassionate representation to protect their rights and Bergman Draper Ladenburg has been a leading advocate for nearly 20 years. To continue to grow its reach and help more victims of mesothelioma, the firm recently welcomed new partner Thomas H Hart III and has rebranded as Bergman Draper Ladenburg Hart.



Hart Brings 35 Years of Experience



Thomas (Tom) Hart III has devoted his 35 year career to representing victims of toxic exposure including asbestos. Hart has tried cases and pursued settlements in most US states and the territories, going where he is needed to fight for victims' rights. Hart was the lead counsel in the first nationwide class action asbestos suit. He attended Furman University as a National Merit Scholar and earned his Juris Doctor from University of South Carolina where he was editor of the South Carolina law review.



Lifelong Dedication to Exposure Cases



While still in law school, Hart worked on his first toxic exposure case while a law clerk and this sparked a lifelong passion to help victims. In addition to his work representing mesothelioma victims nationwide, Hart has written and lectured extensively on asbestos liability and compensation, asbestos litigation and on success strategies for trial lawyers when representing injury victims in court.



Hart is actively involved with supporting homeless shelters in his hometown and works closely with the American Red Cross to help victims whose homes have been destroyed by fire. In his spare time, Hart races cars, plays tennis and jogs.



Mesothelioma Research Database



Bergman Draper Ladenburg Hart is unique among mesothelioma and asbestos law firms because asbestos law is all they do. Because of this singular focus, they have developed an extensive research database on asbestos exposure sites in the Pacific Northwest, Canada and all across the US. This has enabled the firm to continually win significant financial settlements for asbestos victims.



The firm has won more than $500 million for asbestos victims and continues to fight manufacturers and corporations that perpetuated the use of the toxic substance and put millions of workers' lives at risk. Despite the size of victories on behalf of its clients, Bergman Draper Ladenburg Hart remains a small, tight-knit firm that provides personal attention to mesothelioma victims and their families.



Helping Mesothelioma Victims



The addition of Thomas Hart to the firm expands its ability to help clients across the country in addition to maintaining a dedicated presence and availability to mesothelioma victims in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and the surrounding areas. Please contact Bergman Draper Ladenburg Hart today for a free case consultation if you or a loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma and you have questions about your rights to compensation.