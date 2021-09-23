Thomas House Family Shelter to Celebrate "35 Years of Empowerment"

Garden Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2021 --Thomas House Family Shelter is hosting their annual Autumn Reflections Gala, celebrating 35 years of service to the community, which will benefit the at-risk families and children in Orange County that Thomas House Shelter continually works to support. This year The Autumn Reflections Gala, themed "35 Years of Empowerment," will be virtual and held on Saturday, October 2 at 6:00 p.m..



The proceeds from the event will go directly toward the current and future families who seek shelter from Thomas House to ensure the availability of vital resources and help beat the cycle of homelessness. Since 1986, Thomas House Family Shelter has served the Orange County community by providing a safe, supportive environment for families experiencing homelessness and at-risk families.



This night of giving will feature special guest speakers, silent auction and musical entertainment. As the Gala celebrates the success of Thomas House, the event will also provide a reflection on their history. The program will be a nostalgic look back at Thomas House Family Shelter, highlighting the monumental progress that has been achieved. The evening will honor founders Mary & Bernie Selz and the legacy they have built over the last 35 years.



"Bernie and I scattered the seeds. They grew and flourished because of the hundreds of people who watered and cared for them with their love, prayers, financial support and millions of volunteer hours" said Mary Selz.



About Thomas House Family Shelter

Over the last 35 years Thomas House Family Shelter has supported over 1,500 families experiencing homelessness with children to stay together while empowering them to become independent and self-sufficient. By supporting the 2021 Autumn Reflections Virtual Gala, you will help fund the essential services provided by Thomas House to help families thrive. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at http://www.thomashouseshelter.org/gala.



Media Relations Contact:

Mark Wolf

Thomas House Family Shelter

(714) 554-0357

mark@thomashouseshelter.org