Thomas Lehner Seeks Funding Support to Develop Content for Toolz4teenz

In today's changing social scenario, growing up is no longer as easy as it used to be a couple of decades ago. Today's teenagers live in the most trying circumstances and need adequate tools to make the most out of their lives. toolz4teenz was created with the vision to be the leading platform for professionals, teenagers and parents to address the social, physical, mental and financial health of the youth. They want to empower teenagers with the tools that can help improve their lives through real-life solutions and toolkits developed specifically for their needs.



After consultations with the leading educators, mental health professionals, and parents, toolz4teenz has decided to focus on four key areas



- Mental Health: toolz4teenz will ensure that the youth is emotionally equipped to deal with their challenges and help teens and their families take care of all their mental health related issues.



- Physical Health: toolz4teenz will guide the teens on how best to look after their physical well-being. It will encourage the youngsters to start early and keep a track of their physical wellness.



- Social Health: toolz4teenz will equip the teens so that they can successfully handle all social challenges they may face.



- Financial health: toolz4teenz will also work towards encouraging an early interest in financial wellness amongst the teenagers by providing them basic financial knowledge and training.



The first topic to be developed by toolz4teenz will be computer addiction where the physical, mental, social and financial issues resulting from this addiction will be addressed. Depending on the availability of funds, more materials will be produced. Ideally, toolz4teenz wants to deliver all the content free of charge to all teenagers.



toolz4teenz has partnered with renowned experts do develop the highest quality of materials. In conjunction with these experts, YouTube content creators, young students, teenagers, bloggers, they will produce videos, blogs and podcasts.



The website toolz4teenz.com has just gone live, and an Indiegogo campaign has been launched to raise $60,000 AUD for this project. Proceeds from this campaign will be used to produce materials for this website.



About toolz4teenz

