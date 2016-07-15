Thomas Triomphe Records Signs Distribution Deal with Sony Music Entertainment Subsidiary the Orchard

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --Under this new relationship, Sony Music Entertainment affiliate The Orchard and label vendor Big Top Entertainment will distribute for nationwide release Thomas Triomphe Records country artist IMAJ, and her new album "America's Sweetheart." The first single released under this collaboration will be the thought provoking, yet energizing single "His Story, Her Story", a song paying homage to our fallen heroes around the world. This heartfelt and empowering song was written by IMAJ, Kassandra Thomas and the platinum Country songwriter Ron Grimes known for his work with LeAnn Rimes. The song was co-produced by IMAJ and the renowned mix-master of Nashville, Mills Logan(Luke Bryan, Taylor Swift and Rascal Flatts). IMAJ is the talented daughter of actor Phillip Michael Thomas of the long running award winning TV show, Miami Vice. She is quickly becoming recognized as an extremely talented Country singer, songwriter and entertainer with superb vocal skills.



"We, Thomas Triomphe Records and IMAJ, are extremely excited to merge with Big Top Entertainment, The Orchard and Sony Music Entertainment for the successful collaboration and distribution of IMAJ's next single as well as her Album to follow."



For further information, please visit: http://www.loveimaj.com and http://www.bigtopentertainmentllc.com



About The Orchard

The Orchard is a pioneering music, video and film distribution company, and top-ranked multi-channel network operating in more than 25 global markets. With a holistic approach to sales and marketing combined with industry-leading technology and operations, The Orchard amplifies reach and revenue across hundreds of digital, physical, and mobile outlets around the world. The Orchard streamlines content owners business complexity with an intuitive client dashboard, comprehensive rights management, and tailored client support. Founded in 1997, The Orchard empowers businesses and creators in the entertainment industry.



For further information, please visit http://www.theorchard.com.



About Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment is a global music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre.



For further information, please visit http://www.sonymusic.com/