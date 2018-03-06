Thompson Grading & Hauling, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Albemarle, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Thompson Grading & Hauling, Inc., a respected excavation service operating throughout Stanly County, NC, announced today that it is working with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency that provides a variety of marketing services for North American small businesses.



As it works with BizIQ, Thompson Grading & Hauling, Inc. will improve its overall web presence and grow its customer base throughout North Carolina. BizIQ has become successful through its strategies that emphasize search engine optimization, which helps customers to more easily find local businesses through simple Google searches. BizIQ has also created a brand new website for Thompson Grading & Hauling, Inc. as part of a new web marketing campaign, which also includes the creation of bimonthly blog posts. This campaign will help the company to establish a stronger connection with its customers through the internet.



This new website by BizIQ has a specific focus on providing timely, relevant content that aligns with the service offerings at Thompson Grading & Hauling, Inc. All content on the site is written by professionals. The site also gives customers more channels through which they can get in touch with the company to learn more about land clearing services in Stanly County, NC.



"We are thrilled to be working with BizIQ to enhance our web presence and reach out to potential new clients," said Charm Thompson, owner of Thompson Grading & Hauling, Inc. "In today's digital age, it is more important than ever to emphasize online marketing. We feel very good about this partnership and the work BizIQ has done for us already, and look forward to seeing the results show themselves."



About Thompson Grading & Hauling, Inc.

For more than two decades, Thompson Grading & Hauling, Inc. has been a family-owned and operated excavation service, priding itself on prompt and friendly work. For more information about the company's services, visit http://thompsongradingnc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.