Thoreau Open Expecting Top Talent Once Again in 2022.

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2022 --The Thoreau Club will be hosting the third annual pro tennis tournament in the Boston area. The Thoreau Tennis Open, in cooperation with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the USTA will attract top-ranked players from all over the world, including those who will play in the 2022 US. Open. Players representing over 40 countries will compete for $115,000 in prize money which has doubled since the inaugural event in 2019.



"New England will be able to watch some of the best tennis stars in the world" according to Massimo Policastro, Thoreau Club's tennis director who oversees the tournament. Policastro also expressed "the Thoreau Open has become a summer staple in New England and fans will be watching the current and future stars of tomorrow compete on the courts this August".



New England had not seen a tournament of this size in 14 years prior to 2019's successful tournament, which brought over 2,000 fans and 250 players and coaches from around the world. The Thoreau Tennis Open amazed again in 2021with an upgraded tournament to a 125 WTA. This event was bigger and better than that in 2019 bringing Olympic athletes, and the Wimbledon Doubles champion to Massachusetts.



The Thoreau Club, located in Concord, MA, will host the Thoreau Tennis Open. The Open will feature many international top-ranked players as well as local favorites looking to break into the pro circuit. Thoreau Club has state-of-the-art training facilities and world-class coaching at the Thoreau Club Tennis Academy for players looking to improve their game and for some to make a go at pro tennis.



Returning champion, Magdalena Frech will fight a strong group of ladies this year with six ladies in the top 100 world rankings including Ann Li (WR 59) and Varvara Gracheva (WR 60). Many of these singles players will also double up and play each other for even more prize money during this WTA official event.



Policastro comes from an international tennis background having played competitively and later went on to manage clubs in Italy and the U.S. His experience from hosting and managing professional tennis tournaments will be on display August 8 through 14 at the Thoreau Tennis Open in Concord. Policastro says, "this will be a fun family event for both tennis fans, and anyone interested in seeing professional sports locally".



Tickets for the finals can be purchased through Eventbrite here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-thoreau-tennis-open-tickets-63904596368



Since 1951 The Thoreau Club, Concord, MA has been helping families and individuals live active, happy, and healthy lives. We're committed to the well-being of our community and strive to provide the best in preventative wellness, fitness, and leisure. The Thoreau Club offers memberships that include fitness, aquatics, wellcare, tennis, camps, outings and events. For more information please visit www.thoreau.com



Please contact eDriven Marketing, LLP at cjs@edrivenmarketing.com for Media outreach, additional information, quotes or for follow-up story consideration.