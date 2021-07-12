Thoreau Open Set to Return in August

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2021 --The Thoreau Club will be hosting the second annual pro tennis tournament in the Boston area. The Thoreau Tennis Open, in cooperation with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the USTA will attract top-ranked players from all over the world, including those who will play in the 2021 US. Open. Players representing over 40 countries will compete for $125,000 in prize money which has doubled since the inaugural event in 2019. 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19 shutdowns.



"New England tennis hasn't been more exciting" according to Massimo Policastro, Thoreau Club's tennis director is in charge of running the tournament. Policastro also expressed "this type of tournament is very much needed in New England and fans will be watching the current and future stars of tomorrow compete on the courts this August".



The Thoreau Club, located in Concord, MA, will host the Thoreau Tennis Open. The Open will feature many international top-ranked players as well as local favorites looking to break into the pro circuit. Thoreau Club has state-of-the-art training facilities and world-class coaching at their Thoreau Tennis Academy for players looking to improve their game and for some to make a go at pro tennis.



According to the WTA, there is a need to create and sustain professional level players locally who will be competing on the world stage. In fact, some of the players at the Thoreau Tennis Club will be vying to play in the US Open within a few years and this venue offers an up-close look at the talent that's soon headed there.



Just this past weekend, Su-Wei Hsieh, world ranking number 4 and former number 1, won this year's ladies doubles championship title at Wimbledon and will be playing in the Thoreau Open this year. 2020 Thoreau Open Champion, Caroline Dolehide lost in the semi-finals at Wimbledon. Additionally, this year's roster will include Vera Zvonereva, former number 2 in the world ranking.



Massimo Policastro, Thoreau Club's tennis director is in charge of running the tournament. Policastro comes from an international tennis background having played competitively and later went on to manage clubs in Italy and the U.S. His experience from hosting and managing professional tennis tournaments will be on display August 2 through 8 at the Thoreau Tennis Open in Concord. Policastro says, "this will be a fun family event for both tennis fans, and anyone interested in seeing professional sports locally".



The Thoreau Tennis Open will be televised on the Tennis Channel during the entire week of the tournament from August 2 thru 8. While at the tournament, food, drinks and souvenirs will be available for sale. The venue offers convenient parking, ample seating and close up viewing of the action for families and fans alike.



A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the: Sportsmen's Tennis & Enrichment Center located at 950 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester, Massachusetts 02124



The Sportsmen's mission is to build leaders on the court, in the classroom and in the greater community by providing academic, wellness and social development programs alongside recreational and competitive tennis instruction for youth and adults.



Free admission between August 2-6 and tickets for the finals can be purchased through Eventbrite here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-thoreau-tennis-open-tickets-63904596368



Since 1951 The Thoreau Club, Concord, MA has been helping families and individuals live active, happy, and healthy lives. We're committed to the well-being of our community and strive to provide the best in preventative wellness, fitness, and leisure. The Thoreau Club offers memberships that include fitness, aquatics, wellcare, tennis, camps, outings and events. For more information please visit www.thoreau.com



Please contact eDriven Marketing, LLP at cjs@edrivenmarketing.com for Media outreach, additional information, quotes or for follow-up story consideration.