California Based After the Finish Line Supports Indiana’s Racehorses That Are At-Risk for Neglect, Abuse and Slaughter

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2011 --Friends of Ferdinand Inc. (FFI), an Indianapolis based non-profit that transitions racehorses at-risk for neglect, abuse and slaughter received funding support from After the Finish Line for a third year in a row. After the Finish Line thoroughly reviews each organization’s policies, fiscal responsibility, and equine care procedures prior to awarding grants. FFI is pleased to have received Dawn Mellen’s nod of approval for the third consecutive year.



Every horse accepted into FFI’s adoption program receives a veterinarian administered exam, with a particular emphasis on the evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained on the racetrack. The granted funds are dedicated to offsetting the expenses of these veterinary intake exams. Sara Busbice, president and CEO of Friends of Ferdinand, states “Through this partnership with our veterinarians, we are able to appropriately evaluate and rehabilitate these horses and then place them in training for appropriate second careers. After the Finish Line’s support of this critical component of our adoption program underscores the importance of proper and professional care that these animals need in order to transition successfully to the next phase of their lives.”



After the Finish Line (AFTL) is a California based, nationally recognized 501(C)(3) funding non-profit that provides grants to rescue organizations across the United States for Thoroughbred horses that are transitioned off the racetrack and are awaiting adoption into a second career. ATFL is committed to the welfare of these horses; the organization exists to honor and respect Thoroughbred racehorses and ensure they are provided a quality of life when they retire from racing. If you would like more information, please visit: http://www.afterthefinishline.org.