Thorson Global Innovations, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Living Furniture and Decor

Port Isabel, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2017 --Carol Thorson is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.LawnAndPatios.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor living furniture and decor including decorative planters, patio dining furniture, outdoor benches, water fountains, wind chimes, painted bird houses, and porch swings. Thorson was inspired by her own experiences outfitting her new condo with the perfect outdoor atmosphere, as she moved to south Texas in the fall and had quite a difficult time finding outdoor furniture for her deck. Through her online store, Thorson wanted to help others get quality outdoor furniture and decor year-round, without having to be disappointed by stores only carrying outdoor living items in the spring.



There are many excellent outdoor living products featured within the merchandise of LawnAndPatios.com. The website carries items including yard décor such as dazzling light up wind chimes as well as lighted garden fountains; outdoor furniture including vintage patio dining bistro sets and rustic garden swings; garden accents including unique birdhouse cabins as well as fire pits with a Western edge; and more. In the future, Thorson plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include a vast variety of outdoor furniture and decor as she is continuously evaluating the selection and adding fresh, new products. Some specific additions Thorson is excited about include outdoor statues, hammocks, outdoor teak and metal furniture, wicker and Amish-made porch swings, and tree benches.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Thorson regarding each and every transaction made on LawnAndPatios.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. Thorson's goal is to provide customers with quality outdoor furniture and decor that will withstand the weather and stay great-looking for endless outdoor memories and conversations that flow into the night. She emphasizes that she greatly appreciates customer suggestions of what they would like to see on the site and encourages customers to e-mail her through the website with their comments.



To complement the main website, Thorson is also launching a blog located at http://www.LawnAndPatiosBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality outdoor living products in general such as giving your space some cozy appeal with rustic outdoor furniture, letting outdoor conversation flow into the night with lighted outdoor fountains, and using decorative birdhouses to bring the vibrant colors of nature to your yard. Thorson hopes to give valuable tips and information on creating the perfect outdoor atmosphere all year long with quality products.



About LawnAndPatios.com

LawnAndPatios.com – a division of Thorson Global Innovations, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Carol Thorson.



Carol Thorson started her website in December 2016 with the goal of providing people with online access to quality home and garden furniture and décor. Her goal was to provide people with good quality products to decorate home patio and garden areas. Thorson notes that we all like to spend time outdoors and need a comfortable area to spend time with family and friends. She knows that gardens and patios are a wonderful addition to our living areas. She believes people need comfortable, good quality products so they can enjoy these areas in their home. Her product line will keep expanding with additional items and categories designed for style, quality, safety, and functionality. She always appreciates feedback from her customers so that she knows that they are happy with the products. She emphasizes that suggestions for additions to her website are always greatly appreciated.



Carol Thorson

http://www.LawnAndPatios.com

956-433-2021