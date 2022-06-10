Thought Provoking Memoir of Love, Despair, Grief, and an Empowering Victory: The Third Return Debuts

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2022 --Indigo River Publishing releases a new memoir, The Third Return by Monica M. Medina, who's story is not a typical of a victim or survivor of domestic violence. Rather this true story is told by the daughter who lived to witness the domestic abuse of her mother for seventeen years. The Third Return provides an intimate perspective of the strength it took to recover from the wounds of loss and trauma while lending readers a look at household violence through the eyes of a child.



Erika Soto-Mejia, Domestic Violence Therapist, says, "As a therapist working with survivors of domestic violence, I cannot stress the importance of Monica sharing her story. By communicating her experiences, it gives opportunity for others to feel heard and acknowledged. Its importance does not only lie with someone talking about their life, but also with how many lives can be touched because they have lived or are living through a similar situation"



It is because of her experiences and awakened understanding of life that the author has come to believe that every life is beautiful. It is with this perspective that she shares her story and encourages her readers with this final message: You are a Beautiful Life.



The Third Return is available now on Amazon and at major book retailers.



About Monica M. Medina

Monica M. Medina was born and raised in Illinois where she received her bachelor's degree in psychology from Northern Illinois University in 2014. by twenty-seven years old, she has served as a targeted case manager, domestic violence advocate and volunteer in her hometown of Sarasota, FL. Monica is a writer and production assistant for the vibrant South Florida magazine, Venice Gulf Coast Living, as well as a public speaker and life coach offering a women's empowerment program, You Beautiful Life.



About Indigo River Publishing

Indigo River Publishing is a modern cooperative publisher founded in 2012. We take the best parts of traditional publishing—such as expert editors, award-winning cover designers, and strong sales distribution—and thrown away what's not working to create a business model that allows for a true partnership between authors and publishers. We work with authors across all genres and have proudly published books from internationally recognized executives and celebrities as well as debut authors. Transparency and partnership are our guiding principles, and we pride ourselves on identifying new voices and rising talent while leading the evolution of the publishing industry's business model.