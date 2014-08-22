Thousands of People, Including Paul McCartney, Have Been Ordained by the Universal Life Church

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2014 --The Universal Life Church offers online faith based ordination to all people, who feel the vocation to serve others. Becoming an ordained ministry accepted by the wedding authorities and county clerks is something appealing for many people, who have made their choice to legally serve God and individuals around them. One of these people, ordained by the Universal Life Church, is the popular Beatle’s singer, Paul McCartney.



The ordination offered by the Universal Life Church is valid in all provinces of Canada and in each of the 50 US States, and almost every country around the world, so ordained ministers get multiple chances to use their ordination for serving others. Sometimes, they might need to officiate weddings for their friends, family members or even complete strangers unexpectedly, just like it happened to Paul McCartney during his concert in Phoenix on August 12, 2014. While he performed his songs on a stage, he saw a sign in the audience that said: "You're Ordained - We're Engaged - Please Marry Us Tonight." So he stopped the concert, called the couple on stage and proceeded with the wedding officiated before 15 000 people.



Ordination is a fruit of vocation that starts to grow in people’s hearts after they personally experience the love of their Savior. They long to share this love with others to bring them to God too and to help them live a better life, being comforted and assisted by Christ Himself.



People, who would like to answer this inner call for ordination, can contact the Universal Life Church at:

http://www.ulcnetwork.com/become-a-minister.html



About The Universal Life Church Mission

The Universal Life Church’s mission is to help poor people, to give hope to hopeless, to provide shelter to homeless and to help people around the globe to become God’s servants and ministers.