Three Central Ohio Companies Come Together to Launch the First Mobile Taproom

A few local business owners have been working together to make the idea of a mobile taproom become a reality. Greg Solt, founder of AriesGate, John Evans, owner of the Ohio Taproom, Todd Perkins of Todd Perkins Design, and Alex Bandar, CEO of The Columbus Idea Foundry, will showcase their work at The Columbus Idea Foundry's official ribbon cutting for their new location. The event will be held at 421 State Street on Friday, May 30th at 3pm. An Open House will follow on Sunday, June 1st, 1pm-4pm.



AriesGate, a Central Ohio truck accessory manufacturer, manufactures an innovative and flexible tailgate system that deploys “drop in modular tailgate inserts” that allow the truck and tailgate to be customized and used in new ways. The Ohio Taproom is a local business that centers on Ohio-crafted goods, first and foremost being craft beer. The Ohio Taproom sells various goods, from jerky to barbeque sauce, but specializes in beer growlers. They offer Ohio-made craft beer to take home to enjoy with family and friends. The Columbus Idea Foundry is Ohio's premier Makerspace. It is a community workshop, learning center, and creative space that provides training on and access to tools and technology from the conventional to the high-tech. Together the three business collaborated to create the Mobile Taproom.



The Mobile Taproom is the first of its kind and will allow for craft beer to be available at events around Columbus. “We are bringing the tap room experience directly to the consumer at some really neat events around town. We are excited to work with the collective cooperation, and prototype design and development provided by the very talented group at The Columbus Idea Foundry” said AriesGate founder Greg Solt. “The goal for the Mobile Taproom is to facilitate bringing Ohio-craft beer to more people - whether at a festival, event, private party, or the like. We won't brew beer, but will celebrate what the craft brewers of Ohio are doing, by helping get their beer out to more people” said owner of Ohio Taproom, John Evans. “As a community that enjoys having fun as much as being productive, we feel that the mobile tap facility is a perfect combination of local business, local manufacturing, local beer and local fun" said Alex Bandar of the Columbus Idea Foundry.



This group hopes to make the Mobile Taproom available starting in June. It will only carry craft beer from Ohio, including local breweries like 7th Son, CBC, North High, or soda from Rambling House Soda and all of the other local breweries, along with breweries from all around the state, like Jackie O's from Athens, Mad Tree and Rhinegeist from Cincinnati, Findlay Brewing, Warped Wing from Dayton, or Father John's from Bryan, OH. If it's crafted in Ohio, it will find a home on the Mobile Taproom.



For more information about the companies, visit http://www.ariesgate.com, www.columbusideafoundry.com, and www.theohiotaproom.com