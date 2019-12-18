Three Exclusive Offers on Hydro Massage Shower Cabins Now Available at JT Spas

Larne, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2019 --Summary: Shower cabins have changed in a big way since they were first introduced, and the modular units available today are a lot more compact and filled with some of the most amazing features as well. The shower cabins on offer at JT Spas are no exception – especially when it comes to the hydromassage shower cabins produced by Lisna Waters, which are now offered with special discounts at JT Spas.



JT Spas understands how the bathroom has changed and transformed over the years. From one of the humblest rooms in the home, the bathroom has become a haven of relaxation and comfort and luxury, and the bathroom of today can be filled with all the latest luxurious gadgets and appliances as well as elements such as hydromassage shower cabins and more.



Speaking of hydromassage shower cabins, JT Spas does not disappoint. Hydromassage shower cabins are truly exceptional in that they not only provide a standard shower – they also provide some amazing features such as hydromassage jets, rain showerheads, hand showers and risers, thermostatic shower valves, and so much more.

Today, JT Spas is glad to announce three exclusive offers on hydromassage shower cabins from Lisna Waters, and these offers are irresistible indeed. The first offer is for the black Olympia hydromassage shower cabin, which measures 800mm by 800mm and is now on offer for the lowest price of £479, down from its original price of £899. With this discounted offer, customers should be able to save as much as £420 on their purchase. The hydromassage shower cabin comes with all the best bells and whistles, including easy-clean glass, clear glass 5mm doors, black glass panels and a central glass panel, adjustable body jets, chrome accessories, corrosion-resistant aluminium profiles, and soft-close magnetic door seals.



The second brilliant offer is for the white version of the Olympia model, which is also available for £479 and which comes with all the same features. For customers looking for something slightly larger, the third offer is for the Olympia model measuring 900mm by 900mm, and this is available for the lowest price of £495 (down from £899) as well. To view the awesome deals and bargains on the shower cabin range at JT Spas, go to the company's site at http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas takes its customers' satisfaction into account when it chooses the bathroom products it features on its website, and this bathroom product supplier makes sure to provide customers not only with the best customer service and support but also the best pricing on everything from shower enclosures and cabins to bathroom furniture, accessories, complete bathroom suites, and more. To take full advantage of the latest shower cabin selection and amazing discounts, visit the company website.