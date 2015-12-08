Three-Manned Crew Shoots Five-Minute Sci-Fi Video and Gets Nod from Black Magic Design

West Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --With over one million views and counting, the best-selling Post-Human Series on Kindle takes a whole new life on film. Personifying itself in five minutes, the short film, launched just three weeks ago, has already grabbed heavy-hitting attention. Shot in three hours by the author, his wife, and a NYU film student with a $900 pocket camera in hand, industry icon Black Magic Design takes notice while Awardeo makes it Video of the Week.



The Post-Human Series, from which the movie is adapted, dives into the technological singularity and all things inhuman or "human plus." It follows then that the film has also found itself featured on high-tech industry media outlets. BlenderNation.com, CGSociety, IAMAG.CO, SeriousWonder, SFSignal, MoviePilot and the Institute for Ethics in Emerging Technologies.



A descendent of Scottish poet Robbie Burns, the award-winning director and best-selling novelist David Simpson said of the incredible success of the A.I. short film, "We're honored by all the attention and flattered that Black Magic Design was impressed. Especially since I only had a $10k budget and didn't know a thing about cameras a year ago. It's been an adventure. Along with the Black Magic Pocket Cinema Camera, we bought a second-hand 3D printer to design and print our own props, kept our crew minimal, and promised the owners of the Arthur Erickson-designed home where we shot that we'd be in and out in three hours. It's incredible what can happen when you apply yourself to a whole new playing field."



Adding to his recent success, Simpson gave the closing talk at the TEDx event in Santo Domingo on December 5th. The novelist spoke on artificial super intelligence and post-humanity.



About Post-Human Media

Post-Human Media was founded by award-winning director and best-selling novelist, David Simpson. Simpson is the author of six sci-fi novels and the writer and producer of the Post-Human short film.



Post-Human stars Madison Smith (Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Psych) and Bridget Graham (Pixels, Hemlock Grove, Manhattan Undying).



