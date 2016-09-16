Three Peaks Releases New Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for Men's Apparel Subscription Service

Redwood City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2016 --Men's clothing company, Three Peaks, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for its new clothing line, AirKnit. This innovative clothing line incorporates silver right into the fabric to help eliminate the bacteria in sweat that causes odor, keeping men smelling clean and fresh throughout the day.



AirKnit spins silver fibers directly into the fabric to minimize odor. This technology is in use in a variety of athletic clothing, but other manufacturers typically spray silver onto the surface of the fabric. After several washes, the silver wears off and no longer has any effect. With AirKnit, the silver is part of the clothing itself, making its effects long-lasting.



The t-shirts and boxers in the AirKnit line are made from Modal rather than cotton. This material is softer and more durable than cotton, helping these products to last longer than traditional cotton basics. The socks are made from Merino wool, protecting wearers' feet from blisters better than cotton is able to.



The clothing line focuses on the basic essentials of any man's wardrobe: crew neck t-shirts, boxer briefs, and socks. The socks and boxer briefs are available in black only at this time, while the t-shirts come in black, white, and gray. Depending on the amount of donations received during the campaign, the company plans to expand its product line to include v-neck t-shirts as well and to offer its existing products in a wider range of color choices.



The campaign has a funding goal of $30,000, which must be reached by October 7, 2016 in order for the company to receive the funding. The money will go towards manufacturing and shipping out the first product orders. At the time of this release, the campaign had generated over $2,000.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be rewarded with discounts ranging from 30 to 50 percent off the retail price of the merchandise. Once production and quality testing has been completed, Three Peaks expects to begin shipping products in January 2017. The products can be shipped anywhere in the world, with free shipping to U.S. customers. International customers can qualify for free shipping with orders of $100 or more.



About Three Peaks

Three Peaks is a men's clothing design company that specializes in bringing athletic technology to everyday basics, like t-shirts, underwear, and socks. Their goal is to create menswear that is as functional as it is comfortable. The company offers a subscription service so that men will never run out of their basic essentials.



Brothers Zachary and Devon Coyl started this company after traveling throughout Asia for over a year and noticing the difficulty of finding basic clothing that was equipped with the features they wanted. Their goal in starting Three Peaks is to bring performance basics to travelers and those who enjoy active lifestyles all over the world. No other Kickstarter campaign to date has brought so many preferred features of men's shirts, boxers and socks together in one project.