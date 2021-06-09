Three-Phase Alternators from EvoTec to Attend Shanghai GPOWER & IDCEXPO 2021

Hefei, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2021 --From June 17 to June 19, EvoTec will attend GPOWER & IDCEXPO 2021 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The company will participate in the event with its main alternators such as industrial generators, high voltage generators, marine generators, etc. These welcomed products will be finally shown during GPOWER at booth E7 7-018 and during IDXEXPO at booth E5 5-001, respectively. Through hard work for several years, three-phase alternators in EvoTec, which combine the latest designs and characteristics, are well known worldwide. Meanwhile, as one of the competitive generator manufacturers in China, EvoTec pays attention to the quality of electric alternators and keeps innovating.



GPOWER & IDCEXPO 2021

Founded in 2002, GPOWER aims to facilitate the development of worldwide power equipment and generators. By great efforts for decades and the objective of bringing the newest events and products, it wins the appreciation from both exhibitors and customers. Besides, it has developed into the world's first exhibition in the generator industry.



IDCEXPO aims to give a business platform for interaction and trade between business people and customers. By showing new products, new technologies, and new equipment, IDCEXPO develops data centers rapidly. Besides, it promotes domestic and foreign enterprises' cooperation and creates great values together.



EvoTec Participation

In recent months, EvoTec has been meticulously preparing for Shanghai GPOWER & IDCEXPO 2021. In this edition, the company has planned to introduce the main three-phase alternators.



A three-phase alternator called the industrial generator, which is mainly used inland with the power covers 6.8kW to 4200kW, is welcomed by the public. This kind of three-phase alternator is good in ventilation and heat dissipation and has a low motor temperature, saving considerable costs. It has independent intellectual property rights and brand as well.



In addition, in terms of appearance, the electric alternator is in high identification with original designs and several patents on the appearance. Furthermore, in terms of performance, it is in high efficiency and good dynamic to provide low waveform distortion rate and more stable parallel operation. These compact and stubby size designs make EvoTec popularized in the generator area.



On the other hand, the high voltage generator plays a vital role in IDCEXPO 2021, as different models of this type will be shown in the exhibition. The three-phase synchronous generator series products of EvoTec, which combine long-time manufacturing experience and high-voltage motor R&D, are predicated upon the introduction and absorption of German generator technology. After years of innovating and developing, the new generator with high efficiency is produced.



Besides, high voltage generator series are produced strictly in accordance with several standards such as IEC 60034-1, VDE 05030, GB 755, GB/T 15548, and so on. Moreover, these high voltage generators are in shorter dimension design and better ventilation. Furthermore, they have additional marine varnish to ensure moisture-proof, mold-proof, and anti-fogging. Therefore, these high voltage generators not only have the quality and characteristics of German generators but also take the demands of the latest developments in the domestic industry into consideration.



Superiority of EvoTec



Entirely Committed to Quality

EvoTec, as a giant generator manufacturer, is constantly pursuing the reliability and quality of various kinds of three-phase alternators, which are produced in every area of design, production, and sales. With the process of mold-proof, moisture-proof, and salt spray proof, the generators have substantial advantages in anti-corrosion and moisture-proof performance. Moreover, each figure, which is authentic and trustworthy, is tested at a high temperature. Meanwhile, by providing stable operation with low vibration and loss, the life span of generators has been prolonged.



Entirely Committed to Innovation

Based on the absorption and introduction of German generator technology and standards, EvoTec develops its own R&D team, which is proficient in innovation and updating generators. In addition, it has rich experience in the design and production of standard products and protection grade products so that it can satisfy the demands of different customers with high speed and timely response.



Entirely Committed to Types

The full range of products, which cover the power of 6.8kW to 4200kW, the voltage from 110V to 13,800V, protection grade of IP21 to IP55, and frequency of 50 / 60Hz, make EvoTec become tremendous and solid in the scale. Therefore, with solid production and giant scale, EvoTec can offer various high-quality generators in less time.



Entirely Committed to Transportation

Due to the long time business connection with the transportation company, the delivery time is short. Therefore, timely transportation can not only save logistics time but also benefit some urgent orders.



Above all, it is an excellent opportunity to have a deeper interaction between EvoTec and clients. During the exhibition, the convenience of the various three-phase alternators will be allowed to experience. Simultaneously, EvoTec hopes to know more about elites in the same industry and set up a long-term cooperative relationship with partners around the world.



About EvoTec

EvoTec was founded on May 5, 2011, and it is located in Lujiang Economic Development Zone in Hefei City, Anhui Province in China. The central facility covers a vast area of about 90,000 m² and can produce 30,000 electric alternators of various sizes per year. EvoTec is a reputable generator manufacturer and global exporter of three-phase alternators with both single and double bearing configurations, power output ranging from 6.8kW to 4200kW, the voltage from 110V to 13,800V, protection grade from IP21 to IP55, and frequency of 50Hz and 60Hz, respectively.



