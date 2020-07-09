Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2020 --Three Reasons Nekea Valentine Will Change the Way You Think About Fashion



When Covid-19 hit the country, and most people were not going out, going to meetings or traveling, many people feared that fashion would go away. Some people reported being unmotivated to dress in anything other than sweats. Nekea Valentine knew better. "Even though music festivals and other great events have been canceled, there is an entire group of people who like being fashionable even if no one else can see them. They like being dressed in their favorite designer's clothing line, even if they are at home alone. The fashion industry is still hot. It has just changed venues." says Nekea Valentine. " I know because I write words that shape fashion."



Having been a professional writer in the fashion industry for over ten years, this veteran of the industry knows how to write descriptions that capture the essence. " I write to evoke emotions that make the presence of fashion undeniable because it elevates and transitions one into a world where the possibilities are endless." Says Valentine. Her work has been requested by Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, JCPenney, Ebony, Nerium, and many others.



Valentine is noted for her exquisite Editorial and Marketing Copy. " I worked with some of the best early in my career, and it was a wonderful training ground. It gave me an eye for excellence because my position demanded I produce excellence." Say, Valentine. Here are the three reasons Valentine will change how you think about fashion, in her own words. " I write about fashion to unearth its intangibility to make it real and to uplift the spirit of others who appreciate it, and to arouse the curiosity of those who have yet to discover it. "



Valentine is a proud member of Fashion Group International, an organization that celebrates fashion-related businesses by promoting educational programs devoted to fashion. She writes for beauty, accessories, and home décor. She has just completed projects for The Dowry.



You can connect with her on her new website at https://fashion.nekeavalentine.com



