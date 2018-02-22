Three Squared Inc. Seeks Joint Venture Partner for Two Projects in Desirable Detroit Areas

Newark, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2018 --Three Squared Inc.'s revolutionary technology uses upcycled steel cargo shipping containers, which naturally meet all building codes, to build eye-catching yet durable mixed use spaces, condominiums, and apartment complexes at significantly lower cost than lumber cookie-cutter construction.



Using patent pending and industry leading technology, Three Squared Inc. saves an average of 25% on costs, reducing construction time by half, and cutting down on waste by reusing shipping containers, all while fabricating luxurious structures whose design and style are only limited by imagination.



RFP Announcement



Three Squared Inc. has released a RFP for two new projects in the city of Detroit. They are seeking joint venture partners in the development of two market rate shovel-ready projects in the most desired areas of Detroit.



RFP Details



The projects consist of design and construction of high-quality, mid-rise condominiums in the Corktown and Woodbridge neighborhoods of Detroit. The RPF includes two options to develop the land: developers may create new specifications using their own design team or use pre-approved turnkey project plans.



All communications and inquiries regarding this RFP should be directed in writing via email to Leslie Horn, CEO at Leslie@threesquaredinc.com. The deadline for submission is March 2nd, 2018 at 5 p.m.



A Letter of Intent must be submitted to obtain a full copy of the RPF and all ancillary documents. Please contact Leslie Horn, at the email address above, to request the Letter of Intent.



For more information about Three Squared, please visit their website here: http://www.threesquaredinc.com/.



Our team is best in class and includes architects, general contractors, engineers, and financial, legal and technology experts. We can help you with all aspects of your project from initial design to completion. We also offer you various levels of service to meet your budget and existing team. These include providing just the structural core, partial fabrication or complete fabrication with interiors.



We have systematized our trademarked technology, and work with developers looking to build a superior project while saving time, money, and participating in the biggest innovation in real estate of the last 100 years.