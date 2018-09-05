Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2018 --Three UK is the first Telecom brand in the UK to have partnered with Whisbi to provide a differentiating online customer experience to their customers.



Three is known to be ahead of competitors in terms of digital innovations and proved so once again by partnering with Barcelona based SaaS startup Whisbi. Being the fastest growing network operator in the UK, Three's main drive is to educate people online earlier on in the sales process to make sure that they receive all the necessary information and make an informed purchase decision. As a major part of the customer journey is now happening online, customers have access to a wide range of information and more often than not have already decided on the product/offer they want to purchase before even visiting the store.



Customers today expect to receive digital assistance as they want their doubts and questions to be answered in real-time. Telecom services/offers sold online are usually complex bundles and customers need assistance online (as they do in-store) to make the best purchase decision depending on their need. They want to have the ability to ask an agent for help or assistance while shopping online from the comfort of their home or on the go. Three mobile is making sure they provide an unforgettable experience form the start as there is often little room for second chances.



Graham Johnston, Head of Omnichannel and Digital First, Three UK said: "To meet our ambition of being the UK's best-loved brand, we are making our digital interactions with customers more human. Merging the digital and physical worlds has the potential to provide an enhanced and more seamless experience for our customers."



Three is looking to address these customer expectations with the help of Whisbi. They are able to engage and interact with web visitors during their online customer journey by bringing the human interaction online. The Whisbi conversational sales platform provides an engaging way to interact with web visitor in real-time and enables sales experts to communicate with countless web visitors at scale. Through this innovative digital service, customers that visit the Three website (via desktop or smartphone), are invited to interact with a Three product specialist in real-time through an interactive live video chat. This initiative allows the customer to engage with the presenter, ask questions, clarify concerns and receive better product and service information online.



To experience this new service for yourself, please visit Three Mobile Online Shop.