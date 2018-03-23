THREEANGL - 100% Natural Deodorant in a Biodegradable Container Fills a Glaring Gap in the Health and Beauty Market

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2018 --Canadian company, THREEANGL, has designed and manufactured a vegan, cruelty-free and 100% natural deodorant which will not damage the skin like chemical deodorants do. Developed by a renowned cosmetic expert, THREEANGL is the first deodorant which is not only comprised of 100% natural ingredients, but which comes in a fully biodegradable container - making it friendly to the environment.



Kind to skin, THREEANGL boasts coconut oil, shea butter and Vitamin E among its natural and organic ingredients. It smells great and keeps skin nourished at the same time. THREEANGL does not contain any artificial fragrance, parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol or aluminum - an ingredient which has been linked to cancer risk. The deodorant promises to be kinder to delicate underarm skin than traditional deodorants - and, given that more than 85 million people in the US suffer from skin condition, this is a positive step forward for health and beauty products. THREEANGL is designed to be kind to clothes and absorb and neutralize wetness and odor naturally.



Coupled with the desire to make a product with eco-friendly packaging, the co-founders created a team of industrial designers and engineers to manufacture a product which is both safe to use and biodegradable.



THREEANGL's container is made from American agricultural residues and takes less than 2 years to degrade in a landfill - leaving no trace in the soil, and helping to reduce the human and plastic footprint on the environment.



As entrepreneurs, the team believed it was important to seek solutions to the plastic problem - given that plastic can take hundreds of years to decompose and is causing a modern environmental crisis. They hope to improve the way cosmetic goods are created and used, and want to make a real difference in manufacturing safer cosmetic products.



This exciting new product will be available on their website and will be delivered directly to customers.



Currently seeking crowdfunding on Kickstarter to facilitate factory production, THREEANGL promises to be a welcome and much-needed addition to the cosmetics market.



To donate to the campaign, and to learn more about THREEANGL, please visit the product's donation page https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/threeangl/1136644812?ref=433640&token=28ab22d4.