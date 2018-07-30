Threesome App "3Fun" Now Lets Couples Chat Synchronously from One Account

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --The threesome dating app "3Fun" provides a platform for couples to arrange threesome hookups with other swingers in their local area. The success of 3Fun has led it to be nicknamed the "Tinder" of threesome app. Well now, the company has just released a new update which allows couples to chat synchronously from one account.



To give couples and swingers a better user experience of the communication, 3Fun no longer requires its couples to create separate accounts if they want to use the app synchronously. Now, each member can simultaneously log in and use the same account as their spouse or partner. This makes it less confusing for swingers who are looking to find couples to hook up with through the app. Instead of having to individually chat with two separate accountholders or just one representative of the couple, members can now chat with both partners as they use the same account.



"If new users choose the 'couple' option when they initially create their 3Fun account, they will both be able to log in to that account from two different mobile devices and chat with others at the same time," Jennifer, the 3Fun spokesperson said. "This reduces the chances of miscommunication between the three parties as they attempt to arrange threesome hookup dates and sort out the details of what they want to do on them."



There are 45 percent of its members being couples on 3Fun. The inspiration for this update was based on the several hundred feedback messages made from current members of the app. Although their comments about the service itself were wonderful, the couples seemed to find it inconvenient that they couldn't use the app at the same time as their partner. These couples may love and trust each other, but they want to be sure that they find a third partner which whom they will both like. If only one partner ends up choosing the third partner, then the second partner may end up being disappointed if they don't like them. The new update will prevent this from happening any further.



"We are dedicated to providing our users with a better service by regularly improving our app," Jennifer said. "User feedback is the most important and valuable way to help us improve our app. It gives us insight into the experience that users have with all aspects of the app, including its functionality, efficiently, usability, and convenience. We're happy to say that we've now satisfied the demands of our members by harmonizing the user experience for couples."



Now the new version app is both available on the google play store and the app store:



https://itunes.apple.com/app/3fun-threesome-app/id1164067996



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.threesome.swingers.app.threefun



About 3Fun

3Fun is a dating app that enables couples and singles to meet other like-minded people for a threesome relationship. With the gesture verify system, the 65 percent of 3Fun's members were verified with their photos. The app connects open-minded people and allows them to easily meet others with similar threesome interests.