Threesome App 3Fun Reminds Its Members to Practice Safe Sex

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that almost 20 million new cases of a sexually transmitted infection occur every year in the United States, half of those among young people between the ages of 15 and 24. While one in two sexually active people will contract an STD by the age of 25, only 12% of this younger population were tested for STDs. Looking at different types of STDs in more detail, statistics for the US population include:



- At least 80% of sexually active people will contract an HPV infection at some point in their lifetime



- About 1 in 8 people aged 14 to 49 has HPV-2, or genital herpes



- About 1 in 2 people aged 14 to 49 has HPV-1, or oral herpes



- In 2015 rates of the three most common reportable STDs, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, all reached record highs



- A conservative estimation suggests that upwards of 1 million people are living with Hepatitis B and more than 3 million are living with Hepatitis C



- An estimated 1.1 million people are living with HIV and 1 in 7 don't know that they have the disease



"Threesomes are an exciting sexual relationship that more and more people are enjoying on a regular basis," Jennifer, the spokesperson of 3Fun dating app said. "We encourage all of our members, and anyone who engages in a threesome, to stay protected and practice safe sex. Having regular STD checkups and using condoms are key to having safe threesomes and preventing the spread of an STD to your partners."



