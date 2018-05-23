Threesome App Reveals 35+ Threesomes Happen in the US Every Day

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2018 --In the past decade, the most significant shift of sexual expressions may be threesome, a fantasy considered as taboo before but has been accepted by more people now. According to Forbes, one in five Americans reported some interest in threesomes, while 10% of women and 18% of men reported having had a threesome. 3rder, a Tinder for threesomes aiming to replace Craigslist personals sections for couples seeking women, recently did a survey of its 350K members, reaching a conclusion that around 35 three way parties happen in the US every day.



As of May 2018, 3rder has grown to 353,538 members in the US alone, which guarantees the result of how many threesomes parties happen between couples and singles to be much more convincing. Besides, this leading threesome app also reveals that over 1000 members joining 3rder every day with about 50.8% FM couples, including spouses, sweetheart friends and sexual partners. And 30.3% are male swingers seeking FM couples or female partners while 18.6% are kinky females seeking FM couples or male sexual partners.



"As Craigslist shut down its personals sections after President Trump signed SESTA/FOSTA into law," says Justin R, the CEO of 3rder, "3rder becomes the NO.1 threesome app for swingers after 3Somer was removed from app store last month. I believe that the numbers of threesomes taking place between American couples and singles will increase on 3rder with a surprisingly growing number of new members joining us daily."



"Amid FOSTA crackdown, we are confident enough that 3rder will replace Craigslist personals sections and also be a successful Tinder alternative for threesomes. It will always adhere to the original goal and provide users with the best platform to achieve their fantasies about threesomes" Justin R. concluded.



From the data above, it can be perceived that threesome dating is exceedingly prevalent among couples. So, since when are threesomes all the rage? Well, as Dr Katherine Frank, author of Plays Well in Groups: A Journey Through the World of Group Sex, points out threesomes are becoming more mainstream as a topic. It is not shocking any more, but intriguing.



